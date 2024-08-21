2 arrested after several tires stolen off cars in South Philadelphia neighborhood

Authorities said they had an undercover unit in the area after receiving multiple calls from concerned residents.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia residents have been growing increasingly frustrated in recent weeks as tire and wheel thefts spiked.

On Wednesday morning, however, police confirmed that two suspects were arrested.

"Yesterday morning I was leaving for work. We come to my car and this is how I find it," said Dana Howlett, describing the state of her car.

Her 2023 Ford Explorer had its wheels stolen, and it was sitting on plastic crates in the street.

The crime happened in an area under Interstate 95 along Jackson Street between Front and Water streets.

Many people in the neighborhood use the covered area, which has lights, as a place to park their cars overnight.

"So many people park under here, you feel it's safer," she said.

But police say that the parking lot and five other nearby areas have been targeted in the past three weeks, with thieves stealing all four wheels off of cars in each location.

"This is so off the hook right now, it's unbelievable," said Don Davis, who lives in the area and started a petition to have cameras placed there.

"They keep hitting two cars at a time," noted Howlett. "It's typically Ford Explorers or Kias."

Davis says the crime doesn't just happen under the underpass either.

"It's even happened on the streets right in front of people's houses," he said.

On Tuesday night, police arrested 21-year-old Josueth Laureano-Montoyo and a 17-year-old male who was not identified.

Police say at 11:13 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a theft in progress. Responding officers say they found the two suspects next to a 2006 Toyota Scion, which had the tire and four hubcaps of another vehicle in its trunk.

The other vehicle, a 2017 Honda Fit, was one parking spot over and lifted up with two car jacks.

Police located the car's owner, who confirmed that she didn't give the suspect permission to work on her vehicle or take her tires.

Authorities said they already had an undercover unit in the area after receiving multiple calls from concerned residents.

"The willingness of the community to stay involved and help the police makes it safer for everyone," said Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the area and lives there.

"The challenge is were these the only two doing it? How many crews are involved?" he asked.

Residents now say they want cameras installed in the parking lot of the underpass.

"We do need something under there. Some type of camera. Some type of deterrent," said Davis, who helped create the petition and delivered it to Squilla.

The councilmember says he has already given that request for lighting to state agencies.

In the meantime, the theft caused $7,000 in damage to Howlett's car. Thanks to insurance, she's not left footing the entire bill, but the cost to her sense of security is the real concern.

"You're playing roulette every morning when you come out to your car," she said "It's like, are my tires gonna be there? Maybe or maybe not."