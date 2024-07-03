Police in Delaware County investigating 11 incidents of vehicle thefts, break-ins; 3 men sought

NETHER PROVIDENCE, Delaware County (WPVI) -- Police in Nether Providence, Delaware County, are investigating at least 11 incidents involving car thefts or break-ins that took place within six hours Tuesday morning.

"You think you would hear about one or two, but to hear that everything was so widespread was really surprising," said resident Greg Stapleton.

Stapleton says he is new to the neighborhood, and he was shocked to learn about the crime spree.

Detectives are searching for at least three males who allegedly committed a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins across Wallingford.

"Definitely not happy about it," said Stapleton. "Frustrated is a good word."

"It's too bad that it happens in a neighborhood that is this safe, this friendly, and people keep an eye on each other," said Tarja Lipponen.

Police said the suspects stole five vehicles and a license plate, entered three vehicles, and attempted to break into several others.

The incidents unfolded between 3 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Somerset Place, Liberty, Woodridge, and Green Valley roads, Ridge and Medbury lanes, and Governors Drive.

One resident told Action News she saw the suspects trying to break into her car and couldn't sleep the rest of the night.

"It kinda worries me now," said Lipponen. "I'm going to go lock the cars inside the garage."

Police said two vehicles were recovered in Camden and another was found in Ridley Township.

Residents said now they're going to take extra precautions.

"I think for us we always make sure our doors are locked," said Stapleton. "We have our keys inside. We don't have anything in the car; just trying to make sure we do that so we're not the next name that it happens to."

"Maybe they can increase some patrols now, maybe in the short term to see if they can catch them," said Lipponen. "Obviously everybody wants them to go away, but I would like them to be caught."

The Nether Providence police chief urges drivers to lock their doors and remain vigilant.