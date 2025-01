Pope falls and hurts his arm, the second time in a month that he falls

Pope Francis fell Thursday and hurt his arm, the Vatican said, just weeks after another apparent fall resulted in a bad bruise on his chin.

Francis didn't break his arm but that a sling was put on as a precaution, the Vatican spokesman said in a statement.

Pope Francis arrives in the Paul VI hall on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

On Dec. 7, the pope whacked his chin on his nightstand in an apparent fall that resulted in a bad bruise.

The 88-year-old pope has battled health problems and often has to use a wheelchair.