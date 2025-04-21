Tributes from world leaders pour in after Pope Francis' death

Pope Francis, whose time as head of the Catholic Church was noted for an everyman humility and outreach, has died at 88.

Tributes to Pope Francis poured in on Monday, as presidents, prime ministers and other world leaders reacted to the news of his death.

"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him," Macron said in a statement in French. "My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."

Britain's King Charles and his wife, Camilla, were "deeply saddened" to learn of the pope's death, the monarch said in a statement on Monday, weeks after the pair met with Francis on a state visit to Italy.

In this image released by Vatican Media, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis at The Vatican, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Vatican Media via AP

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others," Charles' Monday statement said in part.

He added, "His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."

The first Pontiff from Latin America was known for his humility and is the first to take the name Francis in honor of Francis of Assisi.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed the pontiff's "boundless compassion," saying he sent his "deepest condolences to the Christian world.

"A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," Herzog's statement read in part.

"Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people's hearts across the globe," he said. "'The People's Pope' will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Francis was "a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them" "and that he was "in every way a man of the people."

"The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them," Schoof said. "With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many - Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect."

