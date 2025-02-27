Pope resting peacefully on 14th day in hospital

ROME -- The Vatican said that the pope "slept well during the night and is now resting" peacefully on Thursday morning as the pontiff begins his 14th day in hospital.

Pope Francis' condition improved slightly on Wednesday, though officials say they "remain guarded" over his prognosis, according to the Vatican.

Magnets showing Pope Francis are displayed outside a souvenir shop in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The slight renal insufficiency the pope had in recent days has subsided and a Tuesday CAT scan of the chest showed a normal evolution of the pulmonary inflammatory picture.

The blood chemistry and blood cell count tests carried out Wednesday have confirmed the pope's improvement, but he remains on high-flow oxygen therapy and did not have any asthmatic-like respiratory crises.

The pope received the Eucharist on Wednesday morning and the afternoon was dedicated to work activities, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis' condition remains "critical but stable," Vatican officials said in a brief update on Tuesday.

"There have been no acute respiratory episodes and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable. In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan for radiological monitoring of the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains uncertain," the Vatican said Tuesday.

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.