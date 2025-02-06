Feeding The Birds: 3 Philadelphia eateries talk Eagles' favorite foods

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've ever wondered what really fuels the Eagles, and we're talking food fuel, you're about to find out.

We gathered the A-list team of three local culinary stars who feed the team on game day.

As you find out about the Birds' favorite dishes, keep in mind they're all available to order for your Super Bowl party too.

"I really found that this year, the Eagles have really made it an effort to bring in the local businesses," says Chef Chad Durkin, the owner of Porco's Porchetteria and Breezy's Deli, both in Point Breeze.

"For me, as a small little business owner, it feels very warming," said Durkin

He has been fueling the Birds, and Trevor Keegan came up with the latest creation.

"He named one of our hoagies at Breezy's Deli the 'Tush Push' after the famous play,'" he laughs. It's a power-packed roast beef beauty.

The Birds also love Durkin's zesty pretzels.

"They are dipped in our signature zesty spice, and then we make a porchetta buffalo dip that you could dip it in," he says.

They also love his Almond Joy-inspired opera cake.

Liberty Kitchen has three locations in Fishtown, Chestnut Hill and University City.

"One thing that everyone really loves, and especially our Birds, is our tomato pie," says Beau Neidhardt.

From the hoagies to the cookies, the team is hooked.

"Now, we're one of the preferred caterers of the Eagles," Neidhardt says. "It just makes it feel like this big city is just small enough that you can reach out and grab it."

Poi Dog's Kiki Aranita teamed up with the Australian meat pie company G'Day Gourmet for a Hawaiian Barbecue pie.

"It's pork cooked in pineapple juice and then slathered with our sauce," Aranita says.

Jordan Mailata was seen in this video enjoying one moment after the snowy championship game.

Again, all of those Birds' favorites are available to order for Super Bowl Sunday.