Part of I-95N closed in Philadelphia after crash leaves 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of Interstate 95 North in Southwest Philadelphia is closed due to a crash.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the highway between Bartram Avenue and North Broad Street.
According to police, two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. There is no word yet on their conditions.
Authorities have not said what may have led to the collision.
I-95 North is now closed between Exit 12 (Pa. 291 Cargo City) and Exit 17 (Pa. 611 North Broad / Pattison Avenue).
Authorities ask that motorists find alternative routes as the roadway may be closed for an extended time.
