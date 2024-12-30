24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Biden announces $2.5 billion in Ukraine defense assistance

ByFritz Farrow and Kevin Shalvey ABCNews logo
Monday, December 30, 2024 12:11PM
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States would offer almost $2.5 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine, a move that will bring an "immediate influx of capabilities" as the country defends itself against Russia's assault.

"At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war over the remainder of my time in office," Biden said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

