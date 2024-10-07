Shop our picks for the best deals on home products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

October Prime Day is a great time to snag extra savings on home goods, with deals going on right now for products ranging from air purifiers to coffee makers. Shop these early deals on home items you'll love, and be sure to check back on this page and our other Big Deal Days roundups for any new sales.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days home appliance and decor deals

23% off Amazon Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $199.99

$259.99 Shop Now

We love our pets, but fur in hard-to-reach places is no fun, which is why this Shark vacuum is great if you need a little extra power when keeping your home clean. It also comes with various cleaning accessories to help access crevices, couches, higher areas and more. Plus, you can get it right now for under $200.

61% off Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $130.99

$339.99 Shop Now

Outdoor cameras are great for keeping track of motion outside of your home, and this Blink Outdoor is a great option if you're looking for a home surveillance tool. According to the brand, it has both day and night HD view, two-way audio, enhanced motion detection, two-year battery life and more. It has over 15,000 five-star reviews, with many purchasers emphasizing the easy setup.

43% off Amazon LEMOMO Blackout Curtains $19.65

$34.99 Shop Now

These blackout curtains are a personal favorite, especially on those weekend mornings when you want a little more uninterrupted sleep. According to the brand, they can also help to prevent energy loss in your home, as they are thermally insulated. You can get them in a huge variety of different colors, so you'll be able to match these curtains to your space and color preferences.

52% off Amazon UGG Fleece Throw Blanket $46.10

$98.00 Shop Now

A cozy blanket is a must have for winter, and this Ugg one is a great option. It has a 4.7 total rating, with many reviewers praising the size, comfort and luxury feel. Normally priced at around $100, you can now get this cozy fleece blanket for under $50.

42% off Amazon 1500W Space Heater $22.99

$39.99 Shop Now

Space heaters are great if you need a little extra warmth in your home or even in an office. This one has an easy dial to set the temperature to your liking as well as an interior fan, which the brand mentions can assist in the even spread of heat more rapidly. Save 43% with this early October Prime Day deal.

31% off Amazon ACCUMTEK Striped Black Bathroom Rug Set $18.39

$26.96 Shop Now

This set of bathroom mats is great if you're going for a more cohesive look in your home. It comes in a huge variety of matching colors, so you'll be able to choose based on your aesthetic preferences and the color scheme of your bathroom. Plus, these mats may help keep your floors dry and clean, as they help to soak up water.

30% off Amazon CHEFMAN 6 Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven $69.99

$99.99 Shop Now

If you like to cook with efficiency, this air fryer may be for you. It has dual baskets, so you can cook multiple items at once. Plus, the Convenient Sync Finish feature allows both baskets to finish cooking at the same time. Get it now for just under $70.

58% off Amazon Brewin CHEFILOSOPHI Japanese Chef Knife $49.98

$120.00 Shop Now

A good knife set is a great kitchen addition, and right now, you can get this five-piece Japanese chef set for 58% off. This set has a 4.7 total rating, with many reviewers praising the durability and high-quality feel of these knives.

63% off Amazon Floating Shelves for Wall $22.07

$59.82 Shop Now

If you need a little extra storage space in your home, these floating shelves are great. The textured wood can bring a nice aesthetic touch to your space, and they can be put up in your bathroom, bedroom, living space or anywhere else you need some more surface area. You can get this set right now for over 60% off.

39% off Amazon HomeHacks 2-Pack Large Laundry Basket $15.18

$24.99 Shop Now

This Amazon's Choice laundry basket set is enhanced with an iron frame and water-resistant fabric. Plus, then baskets are collapsible, which is great to slide it into small spaces when storing. It has over 12,000 five-star reviews, with many purchasers highlighting the large size capacity and mentioning how these are far easier to handle than traditional plastic laundry baskets.

