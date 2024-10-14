Floridians return home to clean up from 2 hurricanes, with gas and power in short supply

Here's the latest on recovery efforts:
Surrounded by the damage left behind by hurricanes Helene and Milton, people across Florida are facing the daunting task of cleaning up, but many lack the electricity and fuel to do it.
Hampered by roads blocked by fallen trees and flooding, fuel suppliers and power companies are working to get the infrastructure of daily life back up and running, and police are aiding recovery efforts by providing escorts to fuel tankers trying to reach those most in need.
President Joe Biden made his second trip to the state in two weeks to survey the latest hurricane damage. Speaking in St. Petersburg on Sunday morning, the president thanked first responders and local officials for their efforts and empathized with Floridians who had lost everything, saying they are "heartbroken and exhausted, and their expenses are piling up."
Ongoing flooding issues after Milton dumped 16 inches of rain over Hillsborough County have hindered the area's recovery from the storm, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Saturday.
"The water doesn't subside as rapidly as all of us would like, so, this healing, this recovery, is taking a lot longer," Chronister said.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office in Tampa Bay continued flood warnings for rivers in Hillsborough, Sarasota and Manatee counties and several other locations Saturday, with some set to remain in effect "until further notice," according to the weather service.
The Alafia River in Lithia, Florida, and the Hillsborough River, both in the Tampa area, remained at major flood stage by early Sunday.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office on Sunday began recommending residents who live in low-lying areas prone to flooding evacuate for their safety, according to a post on X.
The significant amount of rain has left authorities monitoring for river flooding in two areas: Cypress Creek in the State Road 54 area of Lutz/Wesley Chapel and Anclote River in Elfers, the post added.
A CNN crew touring the Hillsborough County neighborhood of Valrico with the sheriff's office on Saturday observed widespread flooding for several blocks, leaving front yards and garages covered in water. Some residents told them they'd never seen such severe flooding in their decades of living there.
Residents in areas with rising floodwaters are being urged to evacuate to shelters if needed and they should not move through muddy water, which can be full of bacteria, Guthrie said.
Chronister said Saturday Hillsborough County's crews performed more than 300 rescues within a 48-hour period, adding rescue teams are working around the clock.
More than 4,000 people have received help since Milton made landfall through the Activate Hope Line, according to DeSantis. The Hope bus is still being deployed to affected areas and has assisted more than 3,000 people so far, the governor said. Families who are still in need of reunification with a loved one can get help through the Red cross.
Drivers waited in lengthy lines Saturday outside gas stations in hopes of filling their tanks and cans, as shortages in the state's hard-hit areas persisted.
Some people told CNN they've had to use word of mouth to find out which stations have gas. Drone footage Saturday morning showed long lines of drivers hugging both sides of a Thorntons gas station in Oldsmar in Pinellas County.
One of those lines made of at least 20 drivers stretched across the intersection while letting other drivers travel through, video showed. But relief was en route Saturday for some stations, including at a Wawa station in Valrico, where Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies escorted a gas tanker truck as several drivers awaited the chance to use the pumps.
A man standing outside his parked white pickup gave a grateful thumbs-up as the tanker pulled in, video showed. Paula Cast told CNN her family visited four or five different gas stations Friday, but everything was closed.
Then on Saturday, they got a call from one of their friends saying a Wawa station had gas. "So, me and my son immediately ran over here, and we've been in line for about an hour and a half, literally on fumes," Cast said.
