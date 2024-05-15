  • Watch Now

Here are the locations that Red Lobster is closing in the US

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 2:30PM
Red Lobster to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week: report.
With lease and labor costs piling up, Red Lobster is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states - cutting back on Red Lobster's presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Here's a look at which locations will be closing.

Alabama

  • Auburn
  • Decatur

California

  • Redding
  • Rohnert Park
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego
  • Torrance

Colorado

  • Denver
  • Lakewood
  • Lone Tree
  • Wheat Ridge

Florida

  • Altamonte Springs
  • Gainesville
  • Hialeah
  • Largo
  • Orlando

Georgia

  • Athens
  • Roswell
  • Dublin

Idaho

  • Lewiston

Illinois

  • Bloomingdale
  • Danville

Indiana

  • Indianapolis
  • Elkhart

Iowa

  • Council Bluffs
  • Waterloo

Maryland

  • Gaithersburg
  • Columbia
  • Silver Spring
  • Laurel

Michigan

  • Fort
  • Gratiot

Mississippi

  • D'lberville

New York

  • Amherst
  • Kingston
  • Rochester

New Jersey

  • Ledgewood

North Dakota

  • Grand Forks

Oklahoma

  • Lawton

South Carolina

  • Myrtle Beach

Texas

  • Lake Jackson
  • Long View
  • San Antonio

Virginia

  • Colonial Heights
  • Williamsburg
  • Newport News

Washington

  • Silverdale

Wisconsin

  • Wauwatosa
  • La Crosse
