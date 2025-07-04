Reds visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (45-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (51-36, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (7-1, 1.79 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (7-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

Phillies -160, Reds +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 51-36 record overall and a 28-15 record at home. The Phillies have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Cincinnati has a 45-42 record overall and a 21-23 record in road games. Reds hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 10 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .247 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 RBI for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 16 for 38 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 1.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Reds: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Reds: Spencer Steer: day-to-day (hand), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.