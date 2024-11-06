Republican Brian Fitzpatrick wins reelection to U.S. House in PA's 1st Congressional District

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick, a four-term congressman and former FBI agent, represents a district based in Bucks County that Democrat Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., speaks at a news conference, Jan. 31, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

He defeated Democrat Ashley Ehasz, a retired Army helicopter pilot who lost to Fitzpatrick by nearly 10 percentage points in 2022. The Associated Press declared Fitzpatrick the winner at 1:23 a.m. EST.

Fitzpatrick was just one of 16 Republicans running for reelection in a district carried by Biden in 2020. But Fitzpatrick, who took over the seat from his late brother, has a potent winning formula that has included his family's name recognition and inroads into traditional Democratic voting districts.

He was endorsed by top-tier labor unions, ran a digital ad calling himself the "No. 1 most bipartisan congressman" and contended that he backs abortion rights, despite Ehasz's contentions otherwise.