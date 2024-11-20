Residents give Philadelphia City council an earful during 76ers arena public comment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a day full of comments from people both for and against the proposed arena for the 76ers, called 76 Place, at Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday.

The $1.3 billion plan would be the new home of the Sixers in the heart of Center City. While some argue that the project would revitalize the area, others say it would be a detriment to the neighborhoods surrounding the arena.

"Daily life would be hell," said Fern Lee Hagerdorn of South Philadelphia about the six-year construction phase of the project. She then moved on to her opinion of how life would be permanently impacted for people who live in Chinatown, which is near the site of the proposed arena.

"This is not just disruption. This is not just construction. This is destruction," she said.

While opponents say the arena wouldn't bring any real change for struggling Philadelphians, hospitality officials say the arena would be a big boost to the entire city.

"Mayor Parker's stance on keeping this iconic team in Philadelphia is not only a win for Philadelphia sports fans but also a bold step towards driving economic growth," said Ben Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Members and leaders of local unions also spoke about what they think the benefits of the project will be.

"This arena would bring back businesses," said Sam Staten Jr. of Local 332. "Our mayor is trying to bring back Center City. It's a great thing."

Opponents also used the public comment time to criticize the Community Benefits Agreement, which would give the city $50 million over 30 years. They say the dollar amount is not enough to make up for the damage that would be done to nearby neighborhoods like Chinatown.

Access to Jefferson Hospital is also a concern, according to former Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Walter Tsou, who testified during the panel phase of the day.

"This dystopian reality of ambulances not being able to bring their heart attack or bleeding patients to timely care was not a concern to Sixers owners," said Tsou.

Proponents of the arena cite a study that says it won't block access to the hospital for emergency vehicles. Those pushing for the arena also emphasize the job opportunities it will bring.

"This arena will provide jobs during the construction - after the construction also," said Jack Cook of the Elevator Constructors Union Local 5.

Opponents, though, said the arena can't deliver on its promises to revitalize Market East and be a boon to the job market.

"This process has been shameful and disrespectful to the 69% of Philadelphians who oppose the arena. Not only to those people but to all Philadelphians," said Dave Kyu who shared comments against the arena.

There are four more public hearings, including one Thursday with public comment from 6pm to 9pm. For more information on the proposal and future opportunities for public comment, visit this page at PHLCouncil.com