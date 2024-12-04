Ron DeSantis, Joni Ernst potential Trump defense secretary nominees if Hegseth drops out: Sources

Trump's advisers have said the president-elect still backs Pete Hegseth.

Trump's advisers have said the president-elect still backs Pete Hegseth.

Trump's advisers have said the president-elect still backs Pete Hegseth.

Trump's advisers have said the president-elect still backs Pete Hegseth.

Trump's advisers have said the president-elect still backs Pete Hegseth.

A growing number of senators have privately signaled that they are not inclined to vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as President-elect Donald Trump's next defense secretary, leading Trump's advisers to begin discussing who may be a viable replacement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Sources tell ABC News that at least six senators have privately indicated that they don't intend to vote for Hegseth amid the growing allegations about his mistreatment of women.

While Trump and his advisers have privately said the president-elect backs Hegseth and wants him to "keep fighting," sources familiar with private discussions tell ABC News that a growing list of replacements is emerging to replace him. Those include Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty and Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, whom Trump has already tapped to be national security adviser.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

Sources close to DeSantis say he has expressed interest in the role. He was seen today with Trump attending a memorial service for three Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies in West Palm Beach, who were killed in a crash last month.

Reached by ABC News, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team declined to comment.

Hegseth was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday looking to shore up support as he fends off the allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety.

The visit came after a report in The New Yorker that Hegseth was forced to step down from two veteran nonprofit groups -- Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America -- amid accusations of financial mismanagement, sexist behavior and other disqualifying behavior.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the magazine's account. Hegseth's attorney, Tim Parlatore, told The New Yorker the claims were "outlandish."