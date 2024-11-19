Roshumba Williams remembers Jule Campbell: a visionary who changed the fashion world

"Beyond The Gaze" honors Jule Campbell's work in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and her fight for diversity in fashion

"Beyond the Gaze" is a documentary film about Jule Campbell, the founding editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Campbell, who passed away in late 2022 at the age of 97, revolutionized American publishing, creating one of the most profitable magazine issues in history.

In addition to her work as a photographer, she discovered and nurtured the careers of some of the world's most famous supermodels, including On The Red Carpet's own fashion expert, Roshumba Williams.

Williams recalls how Campbell's groundbreaking work paved the way for women in fashion.

"She laid the foundation for inclusivity, diversity, you know, glass ceiling breaking, beauty, strength, a collective of beautiful women who represented the entire world," she said.

The documentary is currently making its way through the festival circuit, recently screening at the Woodstock and Newport Beach Film Festivals, with hopes of securing a distributor.

Directed by Jill Campbell, Jule's daughter-in-law, the film offers an intimate look at Jule's profound impact on both the fashion industry and the women she mentored.

"I want the younger generations of women to see the battles she fought and how she got through it," she said. "I want people to be inspired by the many women that she worked with and collaborated with and who launched their careers. I just want this to be an inspiring story about women."

