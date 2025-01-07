'Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers': A 'hularious' new stand-up special

Roy Wood Jr. stars in the trailer for the third Original Hularious-branded stand-up special

LOS ANGELES -- Roy Wood Jr. stars in a new Hulu Original comedy special "Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers," premiering Friday, January 17.

The special marks the third Original special in Hulu's new stand-up comedy brand, Hularious, following Jim Gaffigan's "The Skinny" and "Ilana Glazer: Human Magic" in the series.

The synopsis for "Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers" is as follows:

"Roy Wood Jr. explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, rude employees, self-checkout lanes, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected."

Upcoming Hularious comedy specials will include Chris Distefano, Bill Burr, and more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.