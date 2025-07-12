San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (54-40, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (51-43, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.17 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, five strikeouts)

Phillies -156, Padres +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Diego is 30-17 at home and 51-43 overall. The Padres have a 29-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia is 24-24 in road games and 54-40 overall. The Phillies have a 25-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 17 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11 for 39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 69 RBI for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 9 for 39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.