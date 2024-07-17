Biden seriously considering proposing major Supreme Court changes

Congress would have to approve anything he proposes, considered a long shot.

President Joe Biden is seriously considering proposing major changes to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, including proposals for legislation to establish term limits for justices and an enforceable ethics code, according to a source briefed on the plans.

The president is also seriously considering calling for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders, according to the source.

These changes would resonate with the president's liberal base and comes after outrage in his party over the Supreme Court's overruling landmark decisions and ethics scandals involving Justice Clarence Thomas.

The plans would need approval from Congress and a constitutional amendment would need to pass even more hurdles.

The details were first reported by the Washington Post.

On Tuesday, in an interview with BET, Biden warned about what he believes a future Trump presidency would bring.

"There's gonna probably be two more appointments to the court," he said.

"There's probably two people gonna resign or resign, retire. Just imagine a court if he has two more appointments on that -- what that means forever," he continued.