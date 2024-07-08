Closing arguments expected in NJ Sen. Bob Menendez's federal corruption trial

NEW YORK -- The federal corruption trial of Senator Bob Menendez is winding down. Closing arguments are set to begin Monday afternoon.

Sen. Menendez says he expects the jury to find him not guilty.

After nearly two months of testimony, the defense rested its case last week with the New Jersey senator opting out of testifying in his own defense.

The 70-year-old is charged with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold and cash in exchange for using his influence to deliver favors to three New Jersey businessmen.

Throughout the trial, Menendez has refrained from making a substantial public comment in English, choosing to only make on-camera statements in Spanish, until last week, finally saying he looks forward to his lawyer's summation.

"From my perspective, the government has failed to prove every aspect of its case," Menendez said. "I expect that my lawyers will produce a powerful and convincing summation, to deduce how the evidence came out, how they failed across the board, and have the jury render a verdict of not guilty."

There is a final witness set to testify Monday morning before the prosecution rests its case, and then closing arguments are set to begin in the afternoon.