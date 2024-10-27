SEPTA union TWU Local 234 votes to authorize strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA workers have voted to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached on a new contract.

Member of the Transport Workers Union Local 234 met Sunday morning. They are the largest bargaining union in SEPTA and represent about 5,000 employees.

The current contract is a one-year agreement that was approved in November 2023 and expires on November 7.

The union says everyone in attendance voted in favor of a strike if no agreement is reached. Wages, pension and safety are major issues, according to the union.

In a statement to Action News, SEPTA says they are in ongoing talks and are committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations.

If a strike happens, it would affect thousands of riders on SEPTA buses, trolleys, subways, and elevated train service. The Regional Rail would still run.

This comes as SEPTA announced last week that General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards is stepping down November 29.

SEPTA Statement on Contract Negotiations:

"SEPTA is in ongoing talks with TWU Local 234 regarding a new contract. We are committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the customers and taxpayers who fund SEPTA."

"A major factor in these negotiations is SEPTA's ongoing funding crisis. With the exhaustion of federal COVID relief funds earlier this year and ridership still recovering from the pandemic, SEPTA is facing an operating budget deficit of nearly a quarter billion dollars annually. We continue to work with the Gov. Shapiro and legislative leaders on sustainable, long-term funding, but at this point, there is no solution in sight. This stark reality impacts these negotiations, as well as SEPTA's ability to provide critical transportation services throughout the Philadelphia region."