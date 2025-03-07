Shelter Me: Meet Bart!

Bart was rescued from a hoarding situation down in Mississippi, where he lived with 93 other dogs.

GARNET VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Bart, a loving and caring dog just looking for a home.

Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue in Garnet Valley introduced us to this friendly pup.

Bart is 3 and a half year old pitbull. He was rescued from a hoarding situation down in Mississippi, where he lived with 93 other dogs.

Rags 2 Riches was able to rescue ten dogs from that situation and brought them up to their rescue.

Bart is the last dog left from that rescue mission and has been at the shelter for over a year.

Bart loves back rubs and car rides and would work well as a therapy dog due to his relaxed demeanor.

He is great with other dogs and kids.

If you think Bart is a match for you, or to learn more about Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue, click HERE to learn more!