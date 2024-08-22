Shelter Me: Meet Blaze, a friendly and social companion with a PhD in cuddling

Meet Blaze from Providence Animal Shelter! This affectionate pup is looking for a couch to cuddle on.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County.

Steph VanVogt, Senior Dog Training and Enrichment Manager at PAC, introduces us to Blaze, a 51 lb., 7-year-old friendly and social guy who she says loves to cuddle!

Blaze is the perfect mix of energetic and couch potato - he loves long walks but just as much would love a couch to crash on and a family to snuggle up against.

He would like to be the only pet in your house, but with such love and affection - you don't need anybody else!

A generous donor has also sponsored his adoption fee, which means his adoption fee is waived and Blaze is ready to go home with you today!

If you are interested in adopting Blaze or any of his shelter friends, visit Providence Animal Shelter at ProvidenceAC.org and fill out an application.