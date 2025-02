Shelter Me: Meet Cooper Dejean, a sweet and timid stray is looking for a quiet home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Cooper Dejean from ACCT Philly.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to the sweet boy, known affectionately as "Coop."

Coop is believed to be 4 years old and a mixed breed.

He is a sweet and timid male stray is looking for a quiet home.

All Adoptions this weekend at ACCT Philly are $26, in honor of Saquon Barkley competing at the Superbowl. So, before the game, head over and find your new best friend!