Meet Julian! This tripod pup doesn't let his injury slow him down

Julian is about 10 months old and full of love and life.

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Julian, a resilient pup who never let an injury slow him down. Julian had to get one of his legs amputated due to an injury, but he hasn't let that affect him. He approaches every day with enthusiasm and courage.

Julian is about 10 months old and full of love and life. He thrives on the companionship of human friends and is totally open to meeting other dogs and even children.

Right now Julian is in the care of a foster family. If you are interested in adopting him, please e-mail foster@pspca.org. You can look at other adoptable pets by visiting PSPCA.org.

