Shelter Me: Meet Potato! A sweet and cuddly 3-month-old Pittie-mix

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me,, we're featuring a precious pup from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Cecily introduces us to this little love bug, called "Potato."

This sweet and cuddly 3-month-old Pittie mixed breed is looking for her forever home.

She and her sister had parvovirus but they are now healthy. Her sister has been adopted now it is time for Potato!