Shelter Me: Meet Rose!

Meet Rose, a senior pit bull mix from Voorhees Animal Orphanage in New Jersey.

Rose is looking for a retirement home after spending eleven years with her person.

Unfortunately, her owner is sick and had to surrender her back to the shelter.

She is a twelve-year-old sweet girl in good health but needs to be an only dog.

Is your couch the place for Rose?

Visit vaonj.org for more information.