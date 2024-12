Shelter Me: Meet Sweet Roxi!

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring Roxi from South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland.

Roxi is an eight-month-old mixed breed with lots of love for her future home. She was found as a stray in South Jersey.

For more information about Roxi and the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, visit sjras.org