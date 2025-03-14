Shelter Me: Meet Star!

Star is 7 years old, and her foster family says she is really friendly, energetic, and curious.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a happy update in this week's Shelter Me!

Just a few days ago, Phoenix Animal Rescue came here to 6abc to film a segment with Cecily Tynan.

Princess was in need of a new home after her former owners surrendered her.

We are happy to report that she now has a new loving family and is one of the fastest adoptions we've ever had.

The family saw Cecily's Facebook post and jumped at the chance to give Princess the home she deserves.

The rescue, based in Chester Springs, has plenty of other pups who also need a new home, like Star!

She's their longest resident and has been with the shelter for almost three years now.

Click here if you think Star or any other pets at Phoenix Animal Rescue are a good match for your family!