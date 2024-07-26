Shelter Me: Super sweet older cat, Heph, looking for fur-ever home in his golden years

Heph is an 11-year-old kitty who needs a little extra love and a family to call his own during his golden years.

Heph is an 11-year-old kitty who needs a little extra love and a family to call his own during his golden years.

Heph is an 11-year-old kitty who needs a little extra love and a family to call his own during his golden years.

Heph is an 11-year-old kitty who needs a little extra love and a family to call his own during his golden years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted a super sweet older cat named Hephaestus, also known as Heph for short.

Heph is an 11-year-old kitty who is looking for someone to love!

He loves head rubs, snacks and is searching for a family to call his own in his golden years.

Heph is an 11-year-old kitty who needs a little extra love and a family to call his own during his golden years.

He found himself at Philly PAWS after his previous owner was no longer able to care for him.

Heph is part of PAWS's Perfectly Impurrfect campaign. Shelter officials say he does have diabetes and eats prescription wet food, which he loves! He also needs insulin shots twice a day but officials say he never struggles with them.

Allison Lamond, with Philly PAWS, says Heph is very good-natured, despite wishing he could get more treats.

He would be happy to hang with you on the couch or help you cook dinner - as he's great at supervision.

Lamond also says Heph would do very well with a parent who has a structured routine, and could either join a home with a cat or be the king of his roost.

For more information on Heph and other adoptable pets from Philly PAWS., visit PhillyPAWS.org.

