Police: Man critical after shooting in Lansdowne

Police responded to calls for a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East Baltimore Avenue and Penn Boulevard.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, May 18, 2024 4:17PM
LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Lansdowne that left a man in critical condition.

Police responded to calls for a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersections of East Baltimore Avenue and Penn Boulevard.

They found a man in his 30's shot multiple times, laying in the road.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests, and no word on what led to the shooting.

