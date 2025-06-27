Sources: 76ers intend to sign Justin Edwards to 3-year deal

The Philadelphia 76ers intend to sign forward Justin Edwards to a three-year contract after declining his team option, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The 76ers and Klutch Sports' Rich Paul and Josh Hairston negotiated the new deal for Edwards, who averaged 10.1 points and 26 minutes last season.

Edwards will receive two guaranteed years on the new deal, sources said. He earns $2 million next season after the 76ers declined his $1.9 million option.

Contracts cannot be officially signed until July 6.

Edwards emerged as an upside rotation player last season, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.3% on 3-pointers.