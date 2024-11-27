South American Theft Group possibly behind recent Main Line burglaries

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion believe recent burglaries in the township may be connected to a South American Theft Group.

"They are also consistent with a burglary trend that is not unique to Lower Merion but is nationwide where there are potential traveling groups of burglars engaged in these crimes. It's important to note that these crimes are not definitively connected to other incidents but we continue to investigate," said Sgt. Michael Keenan.

On Thursday, a home on Waverly Road in Gladwyne was burglarized around 5:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, a home on Winsford Road in Bryn Mawr was burglarized just before 6:30 p.m.

"They have the same approach, which is they enter the backs of homes, typically the second floor because that's less likely to be alarmed," said township commissioner Scott Zelov.

Police say thieves are in and out and they're after jewelry and other expensive items.

In Bryn Mawr, police said a neighbor noticed a suspicious black Dodge Durango parked on the street and three or four men in the victim's driveway. They fled quickly in the SUV.

Expensive handbags were later reported stolen from the home. Entry was gained by scaling a downspout and breaking a second-floor window, according to a newsletter Zelov shared with constituents.

In Gladwyne, Zelov said, the rear foyer door of the home was shattered and at least two offenders made their way inside.

There is video but it was not released.

Officials say the South American Theft Group is targeting high-end communities all along the East Coast.

Local law enforcement agencies and even the FBI have investigated, which led to several arrests.

In May, Action News reported on similar crimes by the same group in Villanova and again in Bryn Mawr and Gladwyne.

"People are very worried, nobody wants there to be burglaries where they live," Zelov said.

Officials encourage residents to keep an eye out and report suspicious activity.

Police say the victims last week weren't at home but they were in town.

If you'll be away for an extended period police encourage the community to take advantage of their vacant house check program for extra peace of mind.

"We've found doors that people have forgotten to lock, windows that are up, access points that might be something they didn't think about when they left," Sgt. Keenan said.

With the holiday season upon us and the sun setting earlier, police say it's always a good idea to make sure your alarm system is working properly.

Don't hide spare keys in obvious places, and if you'll be gone for a long period of time, don't advertise your absence.