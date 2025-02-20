The SS United States is making its way around the tip of Florida as the historic ocean liner continues her final journey.

Where is SS United States now? Historic ocean liner making its way around tip of Florida

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The SS United States is making its way around the tip of Florida as the historic ocean liner continues her final journey to the gulf coast.

It was tracked just west of the Florida Keys at 8:40 a.m. on Friday.

The SS United States was just west of the Florida Keys on Friday as the historic vessel makes its final journey

It's been more than a week since people gathered along the Delaware River to bid farewell to the piece of Philadelphia history.

The SS United States had been docked at the port in South Philadelphia for nearly 30 years.

In fall 2024, Florida's Okaloosa County bought the ship after approving a $10.1 million plan to relocate the ocean liner, sink it and build a $1 million seaside museum chronicling its history.

Now, after several delays, the ship is headed to the Gulf, where Florida officials plan to turn it into the world's largest artificial reef.

Before going to Florida, it will travel to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be prepped to be sunk off Florida's panhandle.

The journey along the eastern seaboard is expected to take roughly two weeks.

You can track the ship's journey on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website.

The ship's final home will be under about 180 feet (55 meters) of water 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Destin, Florida.

Okaloosa County hopes the ship will become a destination for scuba divers and attract fish and other wildlife as a reef. It won't be the only shipwreck habitat they have.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage from New York to France in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph).

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States -- which is nearly as large as the Chrysler Building -- holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It was originally designed to transport troops and was then reimagined into an ocean liner with passengers who included four U.S. presidents and celebrities.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.