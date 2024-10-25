Students gather for Dance-A-Thon weeks after school fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a special morning for students in Delaware County whose school was damaged in a fire.

For the first time in weeks, all the kids from Saint Francis of Assisi Parish School were reunited on Friday.

The building was heavily damaged in a fire on Oct. 7.

The entire school came together for its annual Dance-A-Thon in the undamaged part of the Springfield Township school.

The event included dancing games, and bounce houses.

Some students at the school are attending class at nearby St. Kevin's as repairs are made.

