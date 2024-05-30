Zipped-up suitcase full of puppies, their mom left outside a fire station in Cleveland, NC

WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- We've all seen and heard the stories of firefighters rescuing puppies from pipes, drains and other places.

But firefighters in the Rowan County town of Cleveland didn't have to go far to rescue a mom and her litter of puppies.

The furry family was placed inside a zipped-up suitcase and left outside their station.

The dogs appear to be in good health and are in a private foster home until they can be put up for adoption, according to Saving Grace in Wake Forest.

"Unfortunately, this kind of situation is not uncommon," said Molly Goldston, founder of Saving Grace. "Last week alone, we had two crates full of puppies left by our dumpster, and we took in another group of 10 chihuahuas that were left at a partner shelter that was already over capacity and had nowhere for them to go, so they turned to us.

"Each week, the number of shelters and dogs depending on us to literally be their saving grace grows," Goldston added. "We are often their only option to see their adoption through to a happily ever after."

Saving Grace is seeking donations, additional foster homes and volunteers to help with animal care.

