Suspect caught on video destroying parking garage gate in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a suspect caught on video vandalizing a parking lot in Center City.

Surveillance video shows the suspect lifting, twisting and breaking a parking garage exit gate.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the parking garage under Love Park.

The damage is estimated to be $8,000

If you recognize the suspect you can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).