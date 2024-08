Suspect in custody after man stabbed at SEPTA platform in Center City

Suspect in custody after man stabbed at SEPTA platform in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed at a SEPTA platform in Center City on Monday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on the SEPTA westbound platform at 15th and Market streets.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital after the stabbing.

According to police, a suspect was apprehended a short time later.

There is no word yet on the suspect's identity.