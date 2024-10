Suspect sought for stealing $800 from woman in wheelchair in Center City

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect being sought for stealing from a woman in a wheelchair in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who stole $800 from a woman in a wheelchair in Center City.

Police released images of the suspect on Wednesday.

The theft happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 1000 block of Market Street.

Police say the suspect took a bag from the victim, removed $800, then gave the back to the victim.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).