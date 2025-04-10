Suspect wanted for assault on 84-year-old outside TD Bank in Lower Merion Twp.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An 84-year-old man was attacked outside a bank in the middle of the day in Lower Merion Township.

The attack happened on Tuesday, around 2:35 p.m., outside the TD Bank on West Lancaster Avenue.

The man is now out of the hospital.

Police say the attacker is in his late teens to early twenties. He stands roughly five feet, 10 inches tall, and was wearing a sweatshirt with gray piping and black low-top sneakers.

Police say the suspect never displayed a weapon and didn't take any cash.

He was spotted outside of the bank before the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Merion Police.

