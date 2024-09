Suspect wanted on gun warrant crashes after police chase in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspect wanted on a gun crime warrant was arrested after crashing while attempting to evade police.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the entrance to I-95 on Bethel Avenue in Chester.

Police attempted to stop the suspect but he took off, leading officers on a roughly three-mile chase before crashing.

The suspect was trapped following the crash.

He was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the vehicle.