Swarthmore College student injured after falling off cliff near college's water tower

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Swarthmore College student was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling off a cliff on Saturday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the college's water tower along the unit block of Whittier Place in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was hiking when he fell off a cliff.

According to authorities, the teen had broken bones and bruises when he was found.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on his condition.