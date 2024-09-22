WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Swarthmore College student injured after falling off cliff near college's water tower

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 3:58AM
Swarthmore College student injured after falling off cliff near college's water tower
Swarthmore College student injured after falling off cliff near college's water tower

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Swarthmore College student was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling off a cliff on Saturday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the college's water tower along the unit block of Whittier Place in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was hiking when he fell off a cliff.

According to authorities, the teen had broken bones and bruises when he was found.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on his condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW