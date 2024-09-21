'Team Trevor' takes on 24-hour challenge for families fighting cancer

'Team Trevor' returned to climb the Art Museum steps for 24 hours, just like their late friend did during his battle with cancer.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Trevor Budny was a strong advocate for the nonprofit, Legacy of Hope, all the way until the end of his battle with appendiceal cancer.

But his story is not over. In fact, he's inspired a whole team of people to get involved year after year and make a difference in his name.

Now, 'Team Trevor' makes up just a slice of the committed participants of the annual PHL24 event hosted by Legacy of Hope.

PHL24 invites guests to walk up and down the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for 24 hours while raising funds to help vulnerable families fighting cancer.

Watch the video above and visit the Legacy of Hope website to learn more.

