Teen on moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Port Richmond

A teenage boy was struck while riding a moped in Port Richmond. As it turns out, he's not the first family member to be the victim of a hit-and-run.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen riding a moped is now in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

It happened Wednesday evening at Frankford and Castor Avenues.

Alexander Boston, 14, is recovering at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. His mother, Charmaine Boston, said Alexander is sad and not eating or drinking.

She is seeking justice, pleading for the driver to have a conscience and turn themselves in.

"It's very sad because all you got to do is stop to make sure the person is okay," Charmaine said.

Alexander had to undergo surgery for a broken leg Wednesday night.

Charmaine said her son was riding the moped around Frankford Avenue and Albright Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. when he was struck by a white SUV.

She said Alexander was on his way to visit his grandmother.

"Accidents do happen. It's unfortunate that you left the scene, but I just want you to be accountable for your actions," she said.

Charmaine said her son has a broken femur and fractured thumb. He has a cast stretching from his thigh to his foot.

"He's just been laying in the bed, so I know that he's feeling kind of sad because he's not able to do the things that he usually would do on a day-to-day basis," she said.

Charmaine said what happened Wednesday evening affects her on a personal level.

"The same thing happened back to me on March 1st of 2009. I got hit by two cars. Both cars left the scene and I was actually partially paralyzed. I just thank God that my son wasn't hurt as bad," she said.

As she held her son's wounded hand on Friday, she has this message for the driver.

"Like my son got hit, he got hurt, he had his surgery and it could have been worse than what it was so please turn yourself in," she said.

She said Alexander has a long road to recovery but he is expected to be discharged from the hospital Friday. If you have any information contact police.