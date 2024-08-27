Teens arrested, others at large after 4-day crime spree targeting cars in Montgomery County

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County are investigating a string of vehicle-related crimes, from car break-ins to attempted carjackings.

Four suspects are now in custody in connection with one incident, but officials believe others involved could still be on the run.

The four-day crime spree began last Wednesday in Plymouth Township.

During that time, investigators say they received reports of an attempted carjacking, an attempted car theft, several car break-ins, and an attempted armed robbery of a car.

Investigators also obtained blurry surveillance images of two suspects during the spree.

In the attempted carjacking, the suspects allegedly used two vehicles and tried to box in an upscale car they were targeting.

Plymouth Township Police Detective Sergeant Chris Schwartz says the victim quickly realized what was happening.

"He was able to escape from that boxing-in and fled the area. He was chased by those vehicles for a short period before he was able to lose them and ultimately get to safety," he explained.

RELATED | Child and teenager sought after series of armed carjackings across Philadelphia

Child and teenager sought after series of armed carjackings across Philadelphia

In the last incident, an attempted armed robbery of a car, Plymouth Township police say officers happened to be in the area when the four suspects fled the scene on foot.

Schwartz says a short time later, officers made a disturbing discovery.

"Our officers canvassed the area of flight and recovered a loaded, stolen firearm. Fourteen rounds in the magazine, one in the chamber, that was stolen from a vehicle in Philadelphia," Schwartz explained.

The four suspects were later identified and detained, according to police.

Authorities say three of them are 16 years old and one is 15 years old. All four are from Philadelphia.

At this point, investigators say they are unsure if all incidents that happened during the crime spree are connected, or if they were each individual cases involving different people.

Police say images of two men seen in the blurry surveillance images are not among the four teens who were detained.

That's why authorities are encouraging people who live and work in or near the heart of Plymouth Township to be on guard.

"We want residents to know that we want you to be alert," Schwartz said. "We want you to be vigilant. We want you to call us if you see something, as minor as it may seem. We have officers in the streets 24 hours a day and we will respond to your calls."

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Plymouth Township police.