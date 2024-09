Man identified after being fatally shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday night in the 500 block of W. Liberty Street.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Terrence Brunson, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, where he died.

The Action Cam was at the scene, where police could be seen focusing on the front porch of a home nearby.

Police have not released a motive behind this shooting but said it has been ruled a homicide.