The cast of "Thunderbolts" explain the connection Marvel's most popular anti-heroes have in the upcoming team-up film.

'Thunderbolts' star Florence Pugh talks about 'a side of Marvel we haven't seen before.'

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and the cast of "Thunderbolts" are excited to team up in this new MCU entry.

SAN DIEGO -- Marvel Studios took over San Diego Comic Con presenting their upcoming ensemble films. The highly anticipated "Thunderbolts" recruits Marvel's newest anti-heroes like "The Winter Soldier," "Yelena Belova" and "The Red Guardian" for a new team.

On The Red Carpet caught up with members of the cast following their panel at SDCC. Florence Pugh talked about what to expect in this new chapter of the MCU.

"I think it's a side of Marvel we haven't seen before," she said. "There's no way of describing it other than you might need to watch the movie!"

Longtime Marvel cast member Sebastian Stan is making his return as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.

"I think this movie is going to have its own sort of energy and I'm really excited about that," he said.

Hannah John-Kamen returns as "Ghost," a character she previously played in "Ant-Man & The Wasp."

"It's just such an interesting concept and Jake is such an incredible director, and you just can't go wrong with this," she said. "It's like how on earth, what on earth is going to happen."

Other returning Marvel characters include Wyatt Russell as "John Walker/U.S. Agent," David Harbour as "The Red Guardian," and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as "Valentina Allegra de Fontaine."

David Harbour showed up to the SDCC panel wearing his "Red Guardian" costume.

"You guys didn't dress up?" he said to the cast.

Seems like he's ready for everyone to get back in the action.

See the ensemble team up when "Thunderbolts" hits theaters April 30, 2025.

