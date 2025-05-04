Police seek help in solving murder mystery from 2021

Philadelphia Police are trying to solve a nearly four year old murder mystery.

"This happened in 2021. It was June 16, about 10 a.m. Police got a call to 2600 North 17th Street to check on the well being of an occupant there," says John Apeldorn, President of the Citizens Crime Commission.

That is when 25-year-old Tianna Wells was discovered inside her apartment in the city's Fairhill section.

Concerned family members had called police after not hearing from Wells in some time.

Inside, they found her dead from a stab wound to the neck.

"The deceased was found in a second floor of an apartment with a deep cut to the neck, which caused her death," says Apeldorn.

Police are hoping you can help find Tianna Wells' killer.

If you have any information, you can call anonymously with your tip.

A $20,000 reward is offered in the case.