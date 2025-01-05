Timothée Chalamet studied music, moves to become Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet gives a career-changing performance as the iconic folk singer in "A Complete Unknown."

LOS ANGELES -- He is one of music's most prolific singer-songwriters and now the origin story of Bob Dylan is in a theater near you.

Timothée Chalamet gives a career-defining performance as the iconic folk singer in "A Complete Unknown."

The movie takes place over a four-year period, from the time Bob Dylan arrived in New York's West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent to his rise to fame to the controversial choice that culturally reverberated worldwide.

"The preparation didn't feel like preparation. This was like a years-long process of osmosis that I'm terrified to even say goodbye to now," Chalamet said.

"What attracted me to this movie from the beginning was this question of genius, how it taints and changes your relationships with everyone you love or hate or meet," director/writer/producer James Mangold said.

"A Complete Unknown" also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy.

In this look behind-the-scenes at the film, the stars and filmmakers discuss the music, the time period and what made Dylan a legend and how they brought this story to life on screen.

Watch the full episode of "On The Red Carpet Presents A Complete Unknown" in the video player above.

"A Complete Unknown" is in theaters now.