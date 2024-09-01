WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man drove themselves to the hospital after being shot.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 1, 2024 1:51PM
Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington
Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking into a shooting in the city's Kensington section.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man drove themselves to the hospital after being shot.

The female victim is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators later found a scene at Tioga and Harville streets, and determined that was where the victims were attacked.

No word on their current conditions.

So far no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW