Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking into a shooting in the city's Kensington section.
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man drove themselves to the hospital after being shot.
The female victim is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators later found a scene at Tioga and Harville streets, and determined that was where the victims were attacked.
No word on their current conditions.
So far no arrests have been made.