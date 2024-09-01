Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man drove themselves to the hospital after being shot.

Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

Man, woman hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking into a shooting in the city's Kensington section.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man drove themselves to the hospital after being shot.

The female victim is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators later found a scene at Tioga and Harville streets, and determined that was where the victims were attacked.

No word on their current conditions.

So far no arrests have been made.